Armenian youth block traffic to Azerbaijani Embassy in Washington, demand end to Artsakh blockade

Early Tuesday morning, the Armenian Youth Federation – Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF-YOARF) Washington DC “Ani” Chapter blocked the entrance and road leading to the Azerbaijani Embassy, in a protest demanding that the Aliyev regime lift its brutal Artsakh blockade.

The street action is part of a series of ongoing youth protests, including a demonstration at the White House set for Saturday, January 21st at 2 pm EST.

On December 12, 2022, Azerbaijan began blocking the Lachin Corridor, the only road leading in and out of Artsakh, resulting in the current humanitarian crisis. Over 400 tons of food, medical and energy supplies have been blocked from reaching the indigenous Armenian population of over 120,000. The Artsakh government must now tap into its reserves to meet the basic needs of Artsakh’s constituents.

“Our message to our brothers and sisters in Artsakh is: we are with you in this time of crisis and always – standing tall against the Azerbaijani and Turkish aggressors and those who aid and abet them – in support of our nation’s right to determine our own future; to live in peace and freedom on our historic homeland,” said AYF DC “Ani” Chapter member Nayiri Shahnazarian.

Members of the AYF DC “Ani” Chapter could be heard chanting “We are Artsakh Strong,” “Shame on Azerbaijan” and “Stop the blockade” to ensure the embassy hears and understands their demands. AYF members blocked the road to the embassy and persisted with spreading their message to the public.

Shahnazarian encouraged Armenian Americans and Artsakh supporters to join the protest on Saturday to demand immediate US action to “break Azerbaijan’s blockade of Artsakh – to stop a second genocide of the Armenian people; sanction Azerbaijan for its war crimes already committed to stop the ethnic cleansing yet to come; and airlift emergency aid to Artsakh now – because tomorrow may be too late.”