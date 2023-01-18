Armenian FM to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan is expected to participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum this year.

Mirzoyan said during a Q&A session at the National Assembly that he has received an invitation and will most probably attend the forum.

“There will probably be meetings and discussions, which, I think, is important for continuing the dialogue and reaching concrete substantial results,” he said.

At the same time he said no meeting between the Special Representatives of Armenia and Turkey is expected for now.

Minister Mirzoyan said the lifting of the ban on air cargo transportation between Armenia and Turkey is a significant progress in the process of dialogue. He voiced hope that other agreements would also be implemented.

“The special representatives have not met for a long time now. Instead, there have been more practical discussions on the level of experts,” Mirzoyan said.

Ararat Mirzoyan participated in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in March 2022. he held a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on the sidelines of the event.