Armenian Deputy FM briefs NATO special envoy on deteriorating humanitarian situation in Artsakh

Siranush Ghazanchyan January 18, 2023, 15:22
Vahe Gevorgyan, Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia, received Javier Colomina Píriz, the NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia.

The Deputy Minister and the Special Representative discussed issues of cooperation between Armenia and NATO and exchanged views on topics of international and regional security.

The Deputy Minister briefed the Special Representative on the daily deteriorating humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from Azerbaijan’s blockade of the Lachin Corridor, emphasizing that Azerbaijan’s actions seek to subject the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh to ethnic cleansing.

