US must take steps to prevent the crisis in Nagorno Karabakh from escalating further – Rep. Mike Levin

The humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh is of grave concern and I stand with the Armenian community here and abroad, Member of the US House of Representatives Mike Levin said on Twitter.

“The US must monitor this closely and take necessary steps to prevent this crisis from escalating further,” he tweeted.

Rep. Leving was responding to a post by Nobel laureate Ardem Patapoutian reading: “We need the international community to pay attention to Azerbaijani government’s inhumane actions against Armenians. Many have condemned the blockade but action is needed.”