UK urges the Government of Azerbaijan to take all measures to ensure unhindered movement along Lachin corridor

The ongoing disruptions to the Lachin Corridor and the associated humanitarian consequences are deeply worrying, UK Ambassador to OSCE Neil Bush said in an address to the Permanent Council meeting initiated by Armenia.

“We regret that despite this issue being raised here at the OSCE and the United Nations Security Council, significant progress has not been made. We urge the Government of Azerbaijan to take all measures to allow for the unhindered movement of humanitarian goods and civilians,” the Ambassador said.

“The United Kingdom acknowledges that both sides have concerns regarding the implementation of agreements made in relation to the 2020 ceasefire. We urge Armenia and Azerbaijan to undertake meaningful negotiations to find a sustainable and peaceful settlement that secures lasting peace and stability for the region,” he added.

“The United Kingdom offers our continued, unwavering and unconditional support to the international mechanisms, including the OSCE, which are working to support peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan. It remains clear: only through peacefully facilitated dialogue can peace be reached,” Neil Bush said.