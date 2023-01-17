Two planes nearly collide at John F Kennedy Airport in New York

US officials have launched an investigation after two planes full of passengers almost collided at a New York airport last week, the BBC reports.

The close call happened on Friday at John F Kennedy International Airport, between a Boeing 777 headed to the UK and a Boeing 737 headed to the Dominican Republic.

One plane was about to take off while the other was crossing the same runway.

The collision was averted when an air controller noticed the two.

Using an expletive, the air traffic controller attempted to stop the Delta aeroplane as it was preparing to take wing.

“Delta 1943, cancel take-off clearance! Delta 1943, cancel take-off clearance!” the controller was captured saying in an audio recording made by LiveATC, a website that posts flight communications.

The Delta Air Lines Boeing 737 then came to a stop on the runway, while the American Airlines Boeing 777 safely crossed in front of it around 20:45 EST (01:45 GMT), said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The FAA said the planes were around 1,000ft (300m) away from each other when the Delta aircraft stopped. It has since launched an investigation into the near collision.

The Delta Air Lines plane was carrying 145 passengers and six crew members on board, while the second aeroplane, from American Airlines, was carrying 137 passengers and 14 crew members.