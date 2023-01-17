Lavrov calls on Azerbaijani Foreign Minister to unblock the Lachin corridor

During a phone conversation with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed the need for the soonest complete unblocking of traffic along the Lachin corridor.

“The Russian side stressed the need for the soonest complete unblocking of traffic along the Lachin corridor in accordance with the parameters set out in the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Lavrov emphasized the importance of reaching mutually acceptable decisions on all related issues in order to resume comprehensive work on the key tracks of the Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization on the basis of agreements reached between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia.”

On December 12, 2022, a group of Azerbaijanis, who introduced themselves as environmentalists, blocked the Lachin corridor – the only road connecting Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is stationed.