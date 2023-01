David Babayan appointed Adviser to the President of Artsakh

Artsakh’s former Foreign Minister David Babayan has been appointed advisor to the Artsakh Republic President, the President’s Representative-at-Large.

“We will continue to serve our state and people,” Babayan said in a Facebook post.

He said he will go live on Facebook today or tomorrow to present the situation in Artsakh, the actions and steps being taken.