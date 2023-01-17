Armenian President visits e-Estonia digitization center: Prospects for cooperation discussed

On a working visit to the Republic of Estonia, President Vahagn Khachaturyan visited the Tallinn University of Technology.

The President was welcomed by the rector of the university Tiit Land. The young scientists of the university presented their achievements in the field of space science, as well as the cooperation with Armenian partners and the joint projects implemented at the Smart Center in the Lori region of Armenia.

President Vahagn Khachaturyan also visited e-Estonia digitization center, where executive director Ave Lauringson presented the center’s activities, concept and the programs implemented.

The center was founded in 2009 as a non-governmental organization. Today it is part of the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency and plays an important role in promoting the country’s know-how and experience in the field of digital services. The center also supports other countries in digitization initiatives and matches them with trusted, leading IT partners.

Within the framework of the visits, President Khachaturyan discussed the prospects for intensification of interaction and the possibilities of implementing new joint projects.