Armenian FM briefs Austrian counterpart on deteriorating humanitarian situation in Artsakh

On a working visit to Vienna, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with Alexander Schallenberg, the Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of Austria.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Austria commended the active political dialogue between the two countries and expressed readiness to undertake active steps for further enrichment of bilateral agenda. In this context, the importance of the development of trade and economic cooperation, the intensification of business ties and the implementation of investment projects were highlighted.

During the meeting, Minister Mirzoyan briefed his counterpart on the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from Azerbaijan’s blockade of the Lachin Corridor, emphasizing that Azerbaijan’s actions seek to subject the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh to ethnic cleansing. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia stressed the imperative of clear actions by international partners to stop the inhuman blockade of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The sides also exchanged views on the EU monitoring mission that was completed on December 19, 2022, and the possibility of a new mission.

During the meeting, regional issues, Armenian-Austrian cooperation in international organizations and the promotion of common agendas were also touched upon.