Armenia-based Matena school and Harvard University launch education program for executives

In cooperation with the Negotiation Task Force (NTF) of the Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies at Harvard University, the Armenia-based Matena school is launching an executive program with the aim of enhancing the negotiation and dealmaking skills of the top-level executives.

The program includes two intensive, 3-day modules over two months and features exercises that simulate the real-world dynamics and complexities of competitive bidding processes.

The programs will start on February 24.