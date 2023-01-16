Italian screen star Gina Lollobrigida dies at 95

Actress Gina Lollobrigida, one of the biggest stars of European cinema in the 1950s and 60s, has died at the age of 95, the BBC reports.

Often described as “the most beautiful woman in the world”, her films included Crossed Swords, the Hunchback of Notre Dame and Beautiful But Dangerous.

She co-starred alongside the likes of Humphrey Bogart, Frank Sinatra, Rock Hudson and Errol Flynn.

Her career faded in the 1960s and she moved into photography and politics.

Nicknamed Lo Lollo, she was one of the last surviving icons of the glory days of film, who Bogart said “made Marilyn Monroe look like Shirley Temple”.

The movie mogul – Howard Hughes – showered her with marriage proposals. Meanwhile off camera, she enjoyed a bitchy feud with fellow Italian star Sophia Loren.

She died in a Rome clinic, lawyer Giulia Citani told the Reuters news agency.