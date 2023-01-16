Armenian, Estonian Presidents discuss bilateral ties, outline promising directions of cooperation

Armenian-Estonian relations have the best traditions and huge potential for development, Estonian President Alar Karis said as he welcomed his Armenian counterpart Vahagn Khachaturyan at the Presidential residence in Tallinn.

The President of Estonia commended the small but active Armenian community in the country, emphasizing that Armenians are exemplary and law-abiding citizens.

President Vahagn Khachaturyan thanked for the invitation and warm welcome and emphasized the importance of such a high-level meeting. “Currently, Armenia is in a rather difficult situation, however, I gladly accepted your invitation to visit Estonia, because I believe that the 20-year break in presidential visits in our bilateral relations in no way corresponds to the spirit of warm friendly relations between the two countries and peoples. I think that we are not the countries that can afford such “luxury,” and we should fill this gap as actively as possible and strengthen our ties,” said President Khachaturyan.

During the meeting, President Khachaturyan briefed his counterpart on Armenian-Azerbaijani issues and regional developments, the blockade of Lachin corridor and its consequences. In this context, he hailed Estonia’s clear stance on the unblocking of the Lachin Corridor.

Estonian President Alar Karis assured that as an individual country and as a member of the EU, Estonia is trying to make as impartial mediation efforts as possible to establish a stable and lasting peace in the South Caucasus.

A wide range of issues related to Armenian-Estonian cooperation were discussed, promising directions of cooperation were outlined, in particular, the areas of high-tech industry, digitalization, cyber security, implementation of border security systems.