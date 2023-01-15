Freedom House calls on international community to support the lifting of the Lachin corridor blockade

Azerbaijan’s month-long blockade of the Lachin corridor is creating a humanitarian crisis within Nagorno-Karabakh as vital supplies dwindle, the Freedom House said in a Twitter post.

It once again called for Azerbaijan to immediately end the blockage.

“We call on the international community to support the lifting of the blockade and a return to negotiations without coercion. The rights, security, and well-being of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh must be ensured,” the Freedom House said.

The Lachin corridor – the only road connecting the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia and the rest of the world – has been blocked by Azerbaijanis under fake environmental pretext.