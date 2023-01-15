At least 40 killed in plane crash in central Nepal

A plane with 72 people on board has crashed near an airport in central Nepal and at least 40 bodies have been recovered, officials say, the BBC reports.

The Yeti Airlines flight from Kathmandu to the tourist town of Pokhara crashed on landing, catching fire.

Videos posted on social media show an aircraft flying low over a populated area before spinning sharply.

There were 68 passengers on board, including at least 15 foreign nationals, and four crew members.

Hundreds of Nepalese soldiers are involved in the operation at the crash site in the gorge of the Seti River, just one and a half kilometres from the airport.