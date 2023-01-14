EP Rapporteur on Azerbaijan calls for an urgent lifting of Lachin corridor blockade

Standing Rapporteur on Azerbaijan Željana Zovko calls for an urgent lifting of the blockade that prevents the deliveries of food and other essential supplies to the local population.

The European Parliament’s Standing Rapporteur on Azerbaijan Željana Zovko (EPP, HR) has issued the following statement.

“I am gravely concerned about the blockade of the Lachin corridor in Azerbaijan that connects Nagorno Karabakh with Armenia, which has been taking place for approximately four weeks already and prevents the deliveries of food and other essential supplies, as well as the provision of indispensable services, to the region.

The blockade should be lifted without delay in order to avoid any humanitarian implications and an irreparable negative impact on the peace process.

I therefore call on the government of Azerbaijan to put in place all measures within its competences and pursuant to the obligations it undertook under the tripartite ceasefire statement of 9 November 2020, that are needed to restore free movement through the corridor and to ensure that humanitarian aid can be delivered to the local population given the shortage of food, medicines and other essential items.

Finally, I call on Armenia and Azerbaijan to address all concerns relating to the functioning of the Lachin corridor through dialogue and consultations with all the parties involved and on the EU Institutions to immediately step up their involvement in mediation and preventive diplomacy efforts to contribute to solving the ongoing crisis and prevent further escalations.”