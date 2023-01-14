Armenian FM, French National Assembly Speaker discuss issues of regional security

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan received the delegation led by Yaël Braun-Pivet, Speaker of the National Assembly of France.

Minister Mirzoyan welcomed the Speaker of the National Assembly of France to Armenia, stressing that it testifies to the historical friendship based on the common values of the Armenian and French peoples and the high level of privileged bilateral relations.

Issues related to the rich agenda of cooperation between Armenia and France were discussed at the meeting.

The parties commended the close cooperation at the inter-parliamentary level, the activities of friendship groups operating in the legislative bodies of the two countries and the interaction on multilateral platforms were particularly important.

The parties addressed issues related to regional security and stability.

The sides referred to the humanitarian situation worsening day by day as a result of the blockade of the Lachin Corridor, the only life road connecting Nagorno Karabakh to Armenia and the world, by Azerbaijan from December 12, 2022, and the imperative of its resolution. Minister Mirzoyan emphasized that Azerbaijan aims to subject the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh to ethnic cleansing.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed his gratitude for France’s principled position at different levels and formats in relation to Azerbaijan’s aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia and the illegal blocking of the Lachine Corridor.