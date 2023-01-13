Yerevan and Baku must return to dialogue, French National Assembly Speaker says

It’s important for the parties to return to dialogue, Speaker of the French National Assembly Yaël Braun-Pivet said at a joint press conference with Armenian Parliament Speaker Len Simonyan in Yerevan.

“The OSCE Minsk Group is one of the platforms for dialogue, although not the only one. It is important for every participating party to agree to return to dialogue,” she said.

“We, parliamentarians, call for a return to dialogue within the framework of the Minsk Group,” Yaël Braun-Pivet said, adding, however, that it is not the only way to return to dialogue. She said that all measures must be taken to end the escalation of the situation as soon as possible.

Speaker Alen Simonyan added that today there are one or two other formats which to some extent try to replace the Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship format. “Nevertheless, Minsk Group Co-Chairs – United States and France – have said on many occasions that they are ready for continuous cooperation. Russia has also said that they are ready to discuss issues related to that format’s existence and fate,” Simonyan said.

The Speaker noted that today, at the initiative of France, as well as Russia, there are one or two formats that are dealing with the same issue, and they are no less important.