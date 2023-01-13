Wizz Air launches Venice-Yerevan flights

Wizz Air, today inaugurated a new route from Yerevan to Venice. Tickets are available now on the company’s website or via the airline’s mobile app.

Travelers departing from Yerevan can fly to Venice, named as the “City of Canals.” With it’s winding canals, striking architecture, and beautiful bridges, Venice is a popular destination for travel as it’s known also as one of Italy’s most picturesque cities.

For Italian travelers, departing from Venice, Wizz Air offers the opportunity to explore Armenia’s elegant capital and experience the beauty and history of the “Pink City.”

Wizz Air’s first flight took off from Yerevan in 2020, and since then, the airline has constantly expanded its operations carrying almost three hundred and fifty thousand passengers on it’s low-fare routes to and from Yerevan.

Moreover, passengers can currently fly from Yerevan also to Vienna, Larnaca, Vilnius and Abu Dhabi, and starting in with January 2023, new routes have beed added to Milan Malpensa and Rome Fiumicino.

Valeria Bragarenco, Corporate Communications Manager of Wizz Air, said: “We are thrilled to offer increasing connectivity to Armenia, to one of the most exciting countries in the world with its versatility, countless attractions, and a thriving cultural scene. We will continue to innovate and carry forward the banner of low-cost, sustainable flying for the benefit of Armenian passengers and hope to see you soon on one of our flights.”

Sergey Avetisyan, General Manager of Zvartnots International Airport, said: “Inauguration of new Venice-Yerevan route is good news for travelers as both destinations have something for everyone. We believe that these new flights will strengthen cultural and economic connections between the two. We look forward to seeing more diversity in terms of destinations. We congratulate our colleagues and wish them safe flights.”

Sisian Boghossian, Head of Tourism Committee, Ministry of Economy Republic of Armenia, said: “We are ecstatic to have a new route connecting Yerevan, Armenia to Venice, Italy by Wizz Air. This new direct flight will allow visitors to get to their desired destination quickly, comfortably, and affordably. Armenia is ready to welcome more guests from Italy, especially from Venice to experience all the hidden gems we have to offer. We are confident that this new flight will entice visitors to want to explore and discover Armenia, The Hidden Track.”