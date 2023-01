The delegation led by Yael Braun-Pivet, President of the National Assembly of France, visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial, accompanied by President of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan.

Members of the delegation laid a wreath and flowers at the eternal fire and honored the memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide with a moment of silence.

In the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, they got familiarized with the documents certifying the massacre.