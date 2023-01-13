Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dies aged 54

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of rock’n’roll legend Elvis, has died aged 54, her mother has said.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said.

Lisa Marie, also a singer, was rushed to hospital earlier on Thursday. US media say she suffered cardiac arrest.

She was found unresponsive at her home in Calabasas, California, sources told US outlet TMZ.

“She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement.