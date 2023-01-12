The only cable supplying Internet to Artsakh damaged

The sole fiber-optic cable supplying Internet to the Republic of Artsakh was damaged today, Adviser to Artsakh’ Minister of State Artak Beglaryan said in a Twitter post.

The cabala was damaged at the section where the so-called Azerbaijani “eco-activists” have been blocking the road since December 12, 2022

Currently there’s no cable internet and the mobile communication works with interruptions, Beglaryan said.

According to Artsakh’s Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan, the Internet cables have been cut off by Azerbaijan.

For three days Azerbaijan has been blocking the restoration of the sole high-voltage electricity line supplying electricity to Artsakh from Armenia.

“Azerbaijan deliberately paralyzes Nagorno Karabakh’s critical civilian infrastructure,” the Ombudsman said.