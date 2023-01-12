Stepanakert-Yerevan: One month under blockade

Sarting on December 12, 2022, Azerbaijani government agents created a blockade on the Lachin Corridor, the only road connecting the Republic of Artsakh to the outside world. 120,000 ethnic Armenians, including 30,000 children, have been isolated and held hostage for nearly one month. The humanitarian crisis is dire with food and medicine supplies depleting hourly.

Daily, 400 tons of food and supplies are delivered to Nagorno-Karabakh through the Lachin Corridor, that’s over 12,000 to date that have not been delivered.

While the United Nation Security Council unanimously called for Azerbaijan to lift the blockade without preconditions, there appears to be no attempts to fulfill such international calls.

After the ceasefire of the 2020 war between Azerbaijan and Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian peacekeepers were deployed to the corridor to ensure the free movement of people and goods, per a tripartite agreement between Armenia, Russia, and Azerbaijan – these peacekeepers have been unable to stop the current blockade.