Armenian Ambassador briefs British MPs on deteriorating humanitarian situation in Artsakh

Armenia’s Ambassador to United Kingdom Varuzhan Nersesyan held a meeting with members of the Foreign Affairs Commons Select Committee.

Ambassador Nersesyan briefed members of the committee on the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh due to Azerbaijan’s blockade of the Lachin corridor which serves as the only point of contact between the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh and the outside world.

Ambassador Nersesyan alerted committee members of the severe humanitarian consequences of the blockade, which for over a month continues to deprive 120,000 men, women and children of vital supplies of food, medicine, and their right to free movement, noting that that Azerbaijan’s actions are a transparent attempt to ethnically cleanse the Armenian population of the region.

The Ambassador highlighted that Azerbaijan’s behaviour is in flagrant violation of the commitments it made in the November 9th 2020 trilateral statement and in contempt of international law.

The interlocutors also touched upon issues related to Azerbaijanis continuous aggression towards the Republic of Armenia, the ongoing occupation of sovereign Armenian territories, perspectives on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue and Armenia-UK relations .