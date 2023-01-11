Six people injured in Paris knife attack

Six people have been injured with one in a critical condition after a knife attack at Paris’s international Gare du Nord station early on Wednesday, the BBC reports.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the man was stopped by two off-duty police officers who were returning home from a shift.

He said the suspected attacker was shot three times and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities are trying to establish if there was a motive for the attack.

The attack took place at 06:42 (05:42 GMT) – within one minute all six people were injured and the attacker was stopped.

Mr Darmanin thanked the police for their “brave and effective” intervention, which he said saved many lives.