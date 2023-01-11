Golden Globes 2023: Banshees of Inisherin and Fabelmans win big

The Banshees of Inisherin has won three major prizes at the Golden Globes’ comeback ceremony in Los Angeles, the BBC reports.

The film took home best musical or comedy film and best screenplay, as well as best comedy actor for its star – Irish actor Colin Farrell.

“I never expect my films to find an audience, and when they do it’s shocking for me,” Farrell said.

Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical The Fabelmans was also one of the big winners, scooping best drama film.

School-based comedy Abbott Elementary, Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon and satirical dark comedy The White Lotus were among the winners in the television categories.

Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, The Banshees of Inisherin tells the story of two friends who fall out after one decides to abruptly end their relationship.

The film sees Farrell reunite with director Martin McDonagh and co-star Brendan Gleeson. The trio previously worked together on the 2007 cult film In Bruges.

In a spirited speech, Farrell said: “Martin McDonagh, I owe you so much. You changed the trajectory of my life forever in ways that I, begrudgingly, will be grateful to you for the rest of my days.

McDonagh won the prize for best screenplay for the same film. He joked he would “try not to leave it another 14 years” before working with the same team again.

Spielberg was named best director for his helming of The Fabelmans, which follows a young boy – loosely based on Spielberg himself – who falls in love with film-making.

“I put a lot of things in my way with this story,” he said in his acceptance speech. “I told this story in parts and parcels all through my career but I never had the courage to hit the story head-on.”

Other big film winners included Everything Everywhere All at Once, which saw acting prizes for two of its stars, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan.