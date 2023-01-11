Azerbaijan must end the blockade of Lachin corridor – Amnesty International

Azerbaijan must end the blockade of the Lachin corridor, which has left residents of Nagorno Karabakh without access to essential goods and services, Amnesty International said in a Twitter post.

“Freedom of movement and protection of economic and social rights for those affected must be ensured,” Amnesty said.

The Lachin corridor – the only road linking the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia and therefore the rest of the world – has been blocked by Azerbaijanis since December 12, 2022, under fake environmental pretext.