Azerbaijan must end the blockade of Lachin corridor – Amnesty International

Azerbaijan must end the blockade of the Lachin corridor, which has left residents of Nagorno Karabakh without access to essential goods and services, Amnesty International said in a Twitter post.
“Freedom of movement and protection of economic and social rights for those affected must be ensured,” Amnesty said.
The Lachin corridor – the only road linking the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia and therefore the rest of the world – has been blocked by Azerbaijanis since December 12, 2022, under fake environmental pretext.