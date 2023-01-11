Armenian FM briefs Swedish counterpart on consequences of Artsakh blockade

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström. Ararat Mirzoyan congratulated his counterpart on assuming the presidency of the EU Council.

The parties discussed a number of issues related to regional security.

Minister Mirzoyan presented the details of Azerbaijan’s blocking of Lachin Corridor – the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia and the outside world, and the resulting humanitarian crisis.

The Armenian Foreign Minister noted that Azerbaijan’s actions are a violation of the obligations assumed by the statement of November 9, 2020, as well as a gross violation of international humanitarian law.

Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the need for immediate steps by the international community to prevent Azerbaijan’s policy of ethnic cleansing of 120 thousand Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh.

Reference was also made to the EU observation mission that ended on December 19, 2022. Minister Mirzoyan highly appreciated the work of the mission.