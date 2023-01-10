The World Bank forecasts 4.1 economic growth in Armenia in 2023. The GDP growth is expected to stand at 4.8 in 2024.

Global growth is projected to slow to its third-weakest pace in nearly three decades, overshadowed only by the 2009 and 2020 global recessions. Investment growth in emerging market and developing economies is predicted to remain below its average rate of the past two decades. Any additional adverse shocks could push the global economy into recession.

Small states are especially vulnerable to such shocks because of their reliance on external trade and financing, limited diversification, elevated debt, and susceptibility to natural disasters. Immediate policy action is needed to bolster growth and investment, including redirecting existing spending, such as agricultural and fuel subsidies.