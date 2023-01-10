Japan’s Ambassador to Armenia concerned over developments around Lachin corridor

Fukushima Masanori, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Armenia, has expressed concern over the reports of the developments around the Lachin corridor.

“I urge the sides to de-escalate tensions and to ensure freedom and security of movement along the corridor, in line with the arrangements that the sides have agreed,” the Ambassador said in a statement.

The Lachin corridor – the only road connecting the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia and the rest of the world – has been closed by Azerbaijanis since December 12 under fake environmental pretext.