FM Mirzoyan briefs US Assistant Secretary of State on deteriorating situation in Artsakh

On January 10, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Karen Donfried, the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs.

Ararat Mirzoyan briefed his counterpart on the humanitarian situation deteriorating daily since December 12, 2022 due to Azerbaijan’s blockade of the Lachin Corridor – the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia and the world. It was emphasized that with its actions Azerbaijan grossly violates the Trilateral Statement of November 9, 2020.

The Armenian side noted that the alleged environmental justifications and accusations of the Azerbaijani side for blocking the Lachin Corridor are false. Minister Mirzoyan stressed that Azerbaijan is obliged to unblock the regime of the Lachin Corridor defined by the November Trilateral Statement without any preconditions.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia also presented to the interlocutor the recent developments regarding the normalization process of Armenia-Turkey relations.