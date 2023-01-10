Armenian FM briefs OSCE Chairman-in-Office on blockade of Lachin corridor

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Foreign Minister of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani.

Ararat Mirzoyan congratulated his counterpart on taking over the OSCE chairmanship, expressing his willingness to actively cooperate in protecting and promoting the fundamental principles of the organization. A number of issues of the regional security agenda were touched upon.

Minister Mirzoyan drew the interlocutor’s attention to the humanitarian crisis caused by Azerbaijan’s blocking of the Lachin Corridor. It was emphasized that the actions of Azerbaijan are a gross violation of the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020, as well as international humanitarian law.

The Armenian Foreign Minister emphasized that Azerbaijan’s steps are aimed at subjecting 120 thousand Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh to ethnic cleansing.

In the context of preventing the humanitarian disaster in Nagorno-Karabakh, Foreign Minister Mirzoyan emphasized the need for specific steps to be taken by relevant regional and international structures, including the OSCE.