Armenian Defense Minister briefs EU technical assessment mission on humanitarian challenges resulting from closure of Lachin corridor

Defense Minister Suren Papikyan received today the EU technical assessment mission headed by Marcin Wydra. The head of the EU delegation in Armenia, Andrea Wictorin, also participated in the meeting.

The activities of the mission that ended on December 19, 2022 were summarized. The parties commended the effective cooperation between the mission and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia, expressing hope that it will continue effectively during the activity of the new mission.

Suren Papikyan presented the latest regional developments, in particular, the closure of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan from December 12 and the serious humanitarian challenges that emerged as a result.

The Minister of Defense highly appreciated the involvement of the EU in strengthening peace and stability in the region, emphasizing the role of observation missions, and expressed the readiness of the Ministry of Defense to continue supporting the new EU observation mission by all means.