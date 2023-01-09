We do not need sympathy, we need tangible and effective steps, says Artsakh’s Parliament Speaker as blockade enters 29th day

270 students from Artsakh stranded in Armenia as a result of blockade of the Lachine corridor, will attend schools in Goris and Yerevan, Speaker of Artsakhs National Assembly Artur Tovmaysan says.

“The basic rights of these children are grossly violated. New Year is a holiday full of family miracles. Unfortunately, there was no miracle for these children from Artsakh,” the Speaker said in a statement.



“Do little Artsakh and these children from separated families pose danger to neighboring Azerbaijan or Turkey?” Tovmasyan said.



He said the Parliament of the Republic of Artsakh has appealed to all humanitarian structures, the co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group, the civilized world, “but our voice has not been heard until today.”

“We do not need pity and sympathy, we need tangible and effective steps,” the Speaker noted.



“We are a people of hope and faith. Hopefully, our prayers to God will open a door of salvation,” he concluded.

The Lachin Corridor – the only road linking the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia and therefore the outer world – has been blocked by Azerbaijani since December 12 under fake environmental pretext.