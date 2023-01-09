PoliticsTop

Vahe Ghazaryan appointed Armenia’s Minister of Interior

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 9, 2023, 19:10
Less than a minute

President Vahagn Khachaturyan has signed a decree, appointing Vahe Ghazaryan as Minister of Interior. He previously served as chief of Police.

In mid-December the Armenian Parliament approved a government proposal to set up a Ministry of Interior as part of a structural reform of the national police and two other agencies.

Earlier, the government approved a plan to eliminate the Ministry of Emergency Situations and create the Interior Ministry that will consist of three structures: Police, Rescue and Migration Services.

