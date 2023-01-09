UK says closure of Lachin corridor risks severe humanitarian consequences

The UK Government continues to monitor the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, Lord Ahmad, UK Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia and United Nations at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in response to a question by Lord Alton of Liverpool.

“The UK Government has repeatedly urged the Armenian and Azerbaijani Governments to thoroughly investigate all allegations of war crimes and other atrocities in recent years. It is essential all allegations of mistreatment, abuse and summary killings are urgently and fully investigated by the appropriate authorities,” he said, when asked by Lord Alton of Liverpool about the assessment of warnings of genocide, and other atrocities, being committed against the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh.

in response to a question by Baroness Caroline Cox regarding the closure of Lachin corridor, Lord Ahmad said: “The UK Government has made clear that the closure of the Lachin corridor risks severe humanitarian consequences. Our Embassies in Baku and Yerevan continue to urge the Governments of Armenia and Azerbaijan to abide by all commitments in relation to the Lachin corridor in good faith, and to settle the remaining conflict issues as soon as possible. The UK has spoken at the Organization for Security Co-operation in Europe and at the United Nations Security Council, as well as in Baku, to urge the immediate reopening of the corridor given the risk of severe humanitarian consequences.”