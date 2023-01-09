EU explores possibility of sending new civilian mission to Armenia

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received members of the EU technical assessment group. The team has been sent to Armenia to consider the possibility of deploying a new EU civilian mission. The head of the EU delegation in Armenia, Andrea Wictorin, also participated in the meeting.

The parties referred to the work of the EU observation mission that ended on December 19. In this context, Minister Mirzoyan highly appreciated the role of the observation mission in strengthening stability in the region and preventing new aggressions against Armenia. He expressed readiness to continue the cooperation. A number of issues of mutual interest were also discussed.