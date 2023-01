Armenian Parliament Speaker congratulates Kevin McCarthy for being elected US House Speaker

Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan congratulated Kevin McCarthy for being elected US House Speaker.

“Looking fwd to boost Armenia-US traditional inter-parliamentary cooperation,” Simonyan said in a twitter post.

Congratulations to Kevin McCarthy (@kevinomccarthy) for being elected US House Speaker!

Looking fwd to boost 🇦🇲🤝🇺🇸 traditional inter-parliamentary cooperation! @GOPLeader

#KevinMcCarthy pic.twitter.com/Bq3gx2YDQA — Alen Simonyan (@alensimonyan) January 7, 2023

Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the US House of Representatives after heated exchanges which almost saw fellow Republicans come to blows.

It took 15 rounds of voting for Mr McCarthy to win the job, despite his party having a majority in the chamber.