Ararat Melkumyan to replace Vitali Balasanyan as Secretary of Artsakh’s Security Council

On January 7, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a number of decrees.

According to the decrees, Vitali Balasanyan was dismissed from the position of the Secretary of the Security Council.

According to another Presidential decree, major-general Ararat Melkumyan was released from the position of the first deputy director of the Artsakh Republic National Security Service due to his transition to another position.

he will replace Vitali Balasanyan as Secretary of the Security Council.