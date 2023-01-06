Turkey lifts ban on direct cargo trade with Armenia

Turkey has lifted the ban on direct air cargo transportation from Armenia, Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan says.

“The Turkish side informed us today that the ban on direct air cargo transportation has been lifted,” Hunanyan said in response to media questions.

He reminded that the direct air cargo transportation between Armenia and Turkey was one of the agreements reached at the meeting of special representatives on July 1, 2022.

“We expect that the other agreement, the possibility for citizens of third countries to cross the land border, will also be implemented as soon as possible,” the Spokesperson said.