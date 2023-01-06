Farmer in Artsakh targeted by Azerbaijani forces

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Martuni region, the Police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh informs.

On January 6, at 1:35 p.m., a resident of Hatsi village in Martuni region I. Abrahamyan informed the Police that at around 13:00, his Belarus 82-1 tractor was targeted by Azerbaijani forces in the administrative area of the village.

Agricultural work was stopped.

The Martuni regional department of the police transferred the data to the Russian peacekeepers.