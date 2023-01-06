Artsakh President attends Christmas Divine Liturgy in Stepanakert

On January 6, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan together with second and third presidents Arkadi Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan, representatives of the republic’s legislative and executive structures attended the Divine Liturgy served by Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church His Grace Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan dedicated to the Holy Nativity and Theophany of Jesus Christ held in Holy Mother of God Cathedral in Stepanakert.

On January 6, the Armenian Apostolic Church celebrates the Feast of the Holy Nativity and Theophany of Our Lord Jesus Christ, which is the commemoration of the Birth and Baptism of Jesus Christ. God was incarnated and appeared to the people.