By starving 120 thousand people in Artsakh, Azerbaijan affirms that their demands are legitimate

By starving 120 thousand people in Nagorno Karabakh, Azerbaijan affirms that all demands of the people of Nagorno Karabakh are legitimate, Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, said in a Twitter post.

“Day 25, Lachin Corridor is still blocked by Azerbaijan. By starving 120K thousand population of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan affirms that all demands of the people of Nagorno Karabakh are legitimate, under international law, hence, they must be properly addressed sooner or later,” Marukyan tweeted.

The humanitarian situation in the Republic of Artsakh is getting more and more dire as the blockade of the Lachin corridor continues for 25 days.