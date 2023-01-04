Delegation of the Mother See to participate in the funeral of Pope Benedict XVI

With the blessing of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, the delegation of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin will participate in the funeral of Pope Benedict XVI, who died on December 31, 2022.

The delegation includes the Pontifical Delegate of Western Europe and the official representative of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin in the Vatican, Khajak Archbishop Parsamyan, leader of Tavush Diocese His Grace Fr. Bishop Bagrat Galstanyan and Patriarchal delegate of Central Europe and Sweden His Grace Fr. Bishop Tiran Petrosyan.