A challenge to the civilized world: Artsakh’s acting FM calls for sanctions against Azerbaijan

The blockade of Artsakh is a challenge to the civilized world, Artsakh’s acting Foreign Minister David Babayan said in a Facebook post.

“In order to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Artsakh, in addition to condemning statements, it is necessary that international structures apply specific sanctions against Azerbaijan. This is nothing but a challenge to the civilized world,” the acting FM said.

He added that “a whole nation is on the brink of starvation. “In other countries, they dance, children have some expectations from Santa Claus, and our children are starving,” Babayan said.