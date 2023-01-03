EconomicsTop

Fly Arna announces direct flights to Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport

Fly Arna, Armenia’s national airline and a joint venture company between ANIF and Air Arabia Group, announces the launch of new direct flights to Sheremetyevo International Airport in Russia.

The new direct flights will connect Zvartnots International Airport to Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport with four weekly flights.

Schedule to Sheremetyevo International Airport, effective January 21, 2022 (all times local):

FlightDepartureTimeArrivalTimeAircraftFrequency
G6 414Yerevan20:15Moscow23:10A320Saturday
G6 415Moscow00:05Yerevan05:05A320Sunday
G6 412Yerevan04:10Moscow07:05A320Tuesday/Friday
G6 413Moscow08:05Yerevan13:05A320Tuesday/Friday
G6 414Yerevan17:00Moscow19:55A320Wednesday
G6 415Moscow20:45Yerevan01:45A320Wednesday

“After Sochi and Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport, the latest addition to Fly Arna’s network is considered the third airport in Russia that the carrier operates direct flights to. The new service will allow our passengers to travel more conveniently and affordably while discovering the Russian cities’ rich historical and cultural heritage. We look forward to welcoming our passengers onboard our new flights.” Gayane Antonyan, Fly Arna’s spokesperson, said.

Customers can now book their flights by visiting Fly Arna’s website, calling +374 41 38 00 83 or through travel agencies.

