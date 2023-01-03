Fly Arna announces direct flights to Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport

Fly Arna, Armenia’s national airline and a joint venture company between ANIF and Air Arabia Group, announces the launch of new direct flights to Sheremetyevo International Airport in Russia.

The new direct flights will connect Zvartnots International Airport to Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport with four weekly flights.

Schedule to Sheremetyevo International Airport, effective January 21, 2022 (all times local):

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency G6 414 Yerevan 20:15 Moscow 23:10 A320 Saturday G6 415 Moscow 00:05 Yerevan 05:05 A320 Sunday G6 412 Yerevan 04:10 Moscow 07:05 A320 Tuesday/Friday G6 413 Moscow 08:05 Yerevan 13:05 A320 Tuesday/Friday G6 414 Yerevan 17:00 Moscow 19:55 A320 Wednesday G6 415 Moscow 20:45 Yerevan 01:45 A320 Wednesday

“After Sochi and Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport, the latest addition to Fly Arna’s network is considered the third airport in Russia that the carrier operates direct flights to. The new service will allow our passengers to travel more conveniently and affordably while discovering the Russian cities’ rich historical and cultural heritage. We look forward to welcoming our passengers onboard our new flights.” Gayane Antonyan, Fly Arna’s spokesperson, said.

Customers can now book their flights by visiting Fly Arna’s website, calling +374 41 38 00 83 or through travel agencies.