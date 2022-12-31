SportTop

Cristiano Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr until 2025

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 31, 2022, 12:04
1 minute read

Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr on a deal that runs until 2025.

The Portugal captain is a free agent after leaving Manchester United following a controversial interview in which he criticised the club.

Ronaldo will reportedly receive the biggest football salary in history at more than £177m per year.

The 37-year-old says he is “eager to experience a new football league in a different country.”

Ronaldo added: “I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia.”

Al Nassr – nine-time Saudi Pro League champions – described the signing as “history in the making.”

The club said it would “inspire our league, nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves.”

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 31, 2022, 12:04
1 minute read
Show More
Back to top button