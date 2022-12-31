Cristiano Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr until 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr on a deal that runs until 2025.

The Portugal captain is a free agent after leaving Manchester United following a controversial interview in which he criticised the club.

Ronaldo will reportedly receive the biggest football salary in history at more than £177m per year.

The 37-year-old says he is “eager to experience a new football league in a different country.”

Ronaldo added: “I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia.”

Al Nassr – nine-time Saudi Pro League champions – described the signing as “history in the making.”

The club said it would “inspire our league, nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves.”