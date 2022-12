Junior Eurovision: Armenia’s Maléna is #1 in the Top 50 ‘Most Watched’ of 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, Junior Eurovision is counting down the Top 50 ‘Most Watched’ videos of 2022.

Maléna, Armenia’s representative at Junior Eurovision 2022 and the winner of the song contest, takes the #1 spot with her 2021 winning song Qami Qami, while a number of 2022 participants enter the Top 50 less than a month after the show.

DANCE! by Armenia’s entrant at 2022 edition of the Junior Eurovision is the third on the list.