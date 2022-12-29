Haaland sets record as Man City beat leads

Erling Haaland became the fastest player to reach 20 Premier League goals as Manchester City overcame a stubborn Leeds to reduce Arsenal’s lead at the top of the table to five points, the BBC reports.

Frustrated by a disciplined and determined home side and their own profligacy for much of the first half at Elland Road, City snatched the lead just before the break through Rodri’s follow-up finish and then sped into the distance in a one-sided second half.

Having seen a couple of efforts saved early in the game, Haaland – playing in the city of his birth against the side he supports – did not celebrate his goals but showed little mercy in securing them to bring up his impressive tally in just his 14th game of the campaign.

He could not miss for his first, set up in front of an open goal by the unselfish Jack Grealish, who himself had missed a hat-trick of good opportunities in the first 45 minutes.

Grealish was the provider again for Haaland’s second, which he slotted in from close range following a deflection to give Leeds too much of an deficit to overcome.

In keeping with their display, the home side refused to lie down and got a goal back through Pascal Struijk’s header from a corner.

And they could have set up a grandstand finish had Joe Gelhardt’s poked finish not trickled the wrong side of the post.

City, though, secured the win to move back up to second behind the Gunners and two points better off than third-placed Newcastle, both of whom won on Monday.

The relegation battle is no less intense, with Leeds in 15th place on 15 points and one of 11 teams separated by just eight points.