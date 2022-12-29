Artsakh sets restrictions on provision of public food services

The government of the Republic of Artsakh has decided to set restrictions on the provision of public food services, on the basis of the Law on the Legal Regime of Martial Law and a corresponding decree signed by President Arayik Harutyunyan dated December 13.



The decision takes effect on December 29, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.



The move comes 19 as the blockade of Artsakh enters the 19th day.

The Lachin corridor linking the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia and therefore the outer world, was blocked by Azerbaijanis under a fake environmental pretext.